Pursuit of Stolen Work Truck Ends on Highway 101 Near Orcutt

A high-speed pursuit of a stolen work truck from northern San Luis Obispo County ended south of Orcutt on Wednesday after California Highway Patrol officers deployed a spike strip.

The work truck, with the words Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, had been reported stolen from Paso Robles, CHP Officer David Medina said.

But the vehicle was equipped with a satellite-based tracking system that revealed it was in the Halcyon area near Arroyo Grande.

The truck’s owner alerted CHP officers to the vehicle's location, relaying updates, and the pursuit ensued when the truck was traveling southbound on Highway 101, Medina said.

The driver was traveling between 80 to 100 mph at times, and going into the center divider, causing the left rear tire to flatten before CHP officers deployed a spike strip south of Orcutt.

Driving on the tire rim created sparks that started a fire, damaging the vehicle, Medina added.

CHP officers went into firefighting mode to extinguish the blaze.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Jeffrey Aguilar, 51, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody.

Southbound Highway 101 traffic in the area was affected as crews removed the truck, which had stopped in a traffic lane.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.