Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends with Multi-Vehicle Crash in Santa Maria

A Guadalupe police pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle ended with a multiple-vehicle crash in north Santa Maria on Thursday morning.

The incident started when Santa Maria police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen, and the description of vehicle was broadcast to other law enforcement agencies, Santa Maria police Acting Sgt. David Culver said.

A California Highway Patrol officer spotted the vehicle in Orcutt and pursued it, but stopped due to safety reasons, police said.

A short time later, a Guadalupe police officer spotted the stolen vehicle and followed it into the Nipomo area, where it entered Highway 101 and returned to Santa Maria, Culver said.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly caused a collision involving as many as five vehicles at the intersection of North Broadway and Donovan Road.

Santa Maria firefighters and American Medical Response personnel were dispatched to the collision scene.

Two people were treated for minor injuries due to the crash, according to Santa Maria firefighters.

The driver of the stolen vehicle reportedly was arrested by Guadalupe police, but additional details were not immediately available.

