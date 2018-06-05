Put Lifesaving Ability in Your Hands With Free CPR Training

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency in partnership with EMS providers and the Health Care Centers of the Public Health Department will be offering free Hands-Only CPR training, Thursday, June 7, as part of National CPR & AED Awareness Week.

Performing CPR when someone collapses from sudden cardiac arrest can more than double his or her chances of survival. Hands-Only CPR training is simple and takes less than two minutes to learn.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), fewer than half of all sudden-cardiac-arrest victims receive CPR prior to the arrival of EMS personnel. In Santa Barbara County, that number is less than 25 percent.

The AHA also states that about 88 percent of all sudden cardiac arrests occur in the home.

“We welcome and encourage every member of our community to stop by their nearest Hands-Only CPR event and take just a few minutes out of their day to learn a skill that could one day save a life,” said 2nd Dist. Supervisor Janet Wolf, a partner in Thursday’s events.

The EMS Agency is committed to ensuring all Santa Barbara County communities have access to this critical training in order to increase the chances of survival from cardiac arrest. The training is a part of routine offerings of Hands-Only CPR by EMS providers.

Ten training events will be hosted at various locations and times throughout the county with several venues offering the training in Spanish.

Following are the times and locations for the June 7 sessions:

» Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 345 Camino del Remedio, 9-11 a.m.

» Paseo Nuevo, State and De La Guerra streets, Santa Barbara, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (English/Spanish training)

» Montecito Village, 1470 East Valley Road, 3-6 p.m.

» Franklin Health Care Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara, 9-11 a.m. (English/Spanish training)

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.