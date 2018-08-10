Putt With a Cottage Health Doctor and Talk Joint Pain While You’re At It

If you want to learn about joint preservation or if joint pain is affecting your life — our experts can help during a FREE interactive “Putt with a Doctor” event.

A physical therapist and occupational therapist will demonstrate ways to improve your everyday life through proper body mechanics. Dr. Daniel Craviotto, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Cottage Health, will be there to talk about joint pain and treatment options.

After the talk, get free putting tips from the Glen Annie Golf Club Pro! Also, you can put those tips to the test during the putting contest and win a round of golf for two.

The free event is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

Click here to register today.