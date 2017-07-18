Putt with a Doctor and Learn How to Keep Your Joints Healthy

The Cottage Center for Orthopedics is offering a free event on how to keep joints healthy and tips to improve putting skills on the golf course.

“Putt with a Doctor” is an interactive event that will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Glen Annie Golf Course, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

Presentations will include a discussion by a physical therapist and occupational therapist who will demonstrate ways to protect joint health by using proper body movements while doing everyday activities.

An orthopedic surgeon, Dr. James Zmolek, who is affiliated with Cottage Health, will discuss joint pain and the best treatment options.

After the discussion, golf pros from Glen Annie Golf Course will invite attendees to join them on the course, where they will share putting tips. The best putters will win a round of golf for two at Glen Annie.

Registrations are required for this free event. Click here to register, or call 855.366.7246 for more information.