Doctors Offer Tips on Putting, Joint Health on Golf Wednesday

The Cottage Center for Orthopedics is offering a free event on how to keep joints healthy, and tips to improve putting skills on the golf course.

Putt With a Doctor is an interactive event set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Glen Annie Golf Course in Goleta.

There will be a discussion by a physical therapist and occupational therapist who will demonstrate ways to protect joint health by using proper body movements while doing everyday activities.

Dr. James Zmolek, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Cottage Health, will discuss joint pain and the best treatment options.

After the discussion, Golf Pros from Glen Annie Golf Course will invite attendees to join them on the course where they will share putting tips. The best putters will win a round of golf for two at Glen Annie.

Registrations are required for this free event. To register, or for more information, call 1-855-366-7246, or visit http://www.cottagehealth.org/orthomtd/ to register online.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.