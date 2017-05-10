Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

DAWG Throwing ‘Putting on the DAWG’ Paw-ty to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

By Ali Evans for DAWG | May 10, 2017 | 12:00 p.m.

Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG) will be hosting its 25th anniversary celebration, "Putting on the DAWG," from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 at Potek Winery in The Mill, 406 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara.

DAWG has rescued more than 8,000 dogs in its 25 years, and 100 percent of funds raised will support the nonprofit organization's mission.

DAWG's mission is simple: to provide a no-kill shelter and to ensure that every dog in its care will have a safe and comfortable place to wait, no matter how long, to find the loving home they deserve.

All funds raised will help save lives, rescue dogs, provide veterinary care and a safe place until they find their forever home. Guests will learn more about DAWG's mission while having a wonderful time.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here for $35 pre-sale and $40 at the door. Tickets include hor d'oeuvres provided by Pure Joy Catering, a complimentary beverage from Potek Winery or Third Window Brewing, valet parking by Signature Parking and exclusive access to unique Santa Barbara moments that range in price points and experiences.

Click here for more information about the event.

DAWG thanks the sponsors of Putting on the Dawg, including Ali Evans-Realtor, Pure Joy Catering, Santa Barbara Airbus, Ameriflex Financial Services, Camp Canine, Community West Bank, Brashears Insurance, Independent Automotive Group, La Concepcion Animal Hospital, Ashton & Hope Construction, Por La Mar Nursery, Move Green and Mission Linen.

Ali Evans, Hannah Buschbom and Samantha Onnen make up the DAWG events committee.

— Ali Evans is an events committee member for the Dog Adoption and Welfare Group.

 
