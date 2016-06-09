QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

QAD Inc., a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies, has announced the recipients of its annual Project Upgrade technology grants.

Each year, QAD coordinates with the Santa Barbara County Education Office to award Project Upgrade funds to selected local schools for technology upgrade projects.

“At QAD, we believe that a big part of developing the technology leaders of tomorrow is ensuring they have access to the technology that shapes the way we live and learn today,” said QAD President and Chairman of the Board Pam Lopker. “QAD is proud to be a part of the Santa Barbara technology community. There is so much potential in this area and it is an honor to support the great schools and educators that nurture that talent.”

QAD has championed local technology improvement through Project Upgrade since 2005. This year’s award grants were presented at a ceremony June 3 at QAD headquarters in Santa Barbara.

In addition to QAD executives and employees, representatives of the Goleta Union School District and the Santa Barbara County Education Office were on hand to honor the recipients.

Project Upgrade Award Recipients

» El Camino Elementary School received funds to purchase Sphero SPRK Edition robots and Apple iPads to help create maker spaces for its fourth- through sixth-grade classes. El Camino maker spaces will be focused on electronics, robotics and other gadgets that promote STEM tinkering, building, invention and creativity.

» Ellwood Elementary School received funds to purchase new iPads for older students whose current iPads will be passed on to first-grade students. The new iPads will allow the students to utilize Apple Classroom and other applications designed for the latest iPad models.

» Mountain View Elementary School received funds to expand its STEM program through the purchase of iPads, Dash and Dot Robots and the littleBits program, which fosters STEM/STEAM interest through invention-based learning. Mountain View recently converted its computer lab into a STEM lab and now offers STEM classes for all its students.

» Kellogg Elementary School received funds to purchase iPads for its kindergarten through second-grade classrooms. The new iPads will allow teachers to provide differentiated lessons using the district-provided Lexia program.

» Brandon Elementary School received funds to purchase iPads and Apple TVs. The school’s goal is to equip every classroom with Apple TVs, including its special education classrooms and its Learning Center.

» The Santa Barbara High School Art Department received funds to purchase a 3D printer. Teachers will employ 3D printing to enhance all advanced art projects with a particular focus on the Jewelry and Design class.

