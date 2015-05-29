QAD Awards Nearly $65,000 in ‘Project Upgrade’ Grants to Four Local Schools

Each year, the Santa Barbara-based global software company QAD calculates a percentage of its profits for reinvestment into innovative projects that allow students to spend hands-on time with technology.

Total "Project Upgrade" grants awarded this year were $64,822. Recipients included Santa Barbara High School ($21,605), MAD Academy ($10,000); Hollister Elementary ($23,217) and Foothill Elementary ($10,000).

The grants will be presented on Tuesday at the Multimedia Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School.

Speakers will include Bill Keese, QAD senior vice president of research and development; Ellen Barger, Santa Barbara County Education Office assistant superintendent; Dr. Dave Cash, Santa Barbara USD superintendent; and William Banning, Goleta USD superintendent.



MAD Academy students and teachers, Computer Science Academy students and teachers, county and school district administrators, MAD Academy board members, and select parent also will be in attendance.

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.