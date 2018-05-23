QAD Awards Tech Grants to Cold Spring School, La Colina Junior High

QAD Inc., a provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, has announced the recipients of its annual Project Upgrade technology grant. The winners are Cold Spring School and La Colina Junior High School.

Each year, QAD coordinates with the Santa Barbara County Education Office to award Project Upgrade funds to selected local schools for technology upgrade projects.

"QAD has championed local technology improvement through Project Upgrade since 2005," said Pam Lopker, QAD president/chairman.

"Santa Barbara has a vibrant and growing tech community and as part of that community, QAD competes for local talent and recognizes that it has an important part to play in developing that talent,” she said.

“Through Project Upgrade, we can play our part, assisting local schools to obtain the latest technology, and developing leaders who might someday spend their career doing great things at QAD," Lopker said.

2018 Project Upgrade Award Recipients

» Cold Spring School, Santa Barbara

QAD selected Cold Spring School as the primary recipient of this year's Project Upgrade technology grant. Cold Sprinf, a leader in technology curriculum, acknowledges the rapid advance of new technologies and is committed to improving computer literacy skills for all students.

Most recently, Jean Gradias, science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) teacher, received the 2017 Santa Barbara North County Teacher of the Year award for her outstanding teaching and leadership in the field of technology.

Funds from the Project Upgrade grant will be used to buy a laser cut printer needed to implement the cesign curriculum where students learn programming, engineering, producing and assembling.

QAD is proud to support Cold Spring School in its ongoing efforts to expand the technical skills of its students.

» La Colina Junior High, Santa Barbara

QAD awarded an additional Project Upgrade technology grant to La Colina Junior High School.

The school's vision for integrating technology is rooted in the International Society for Technology in Education Standards for Students, which in part, aims "to empower students and to develop computational thinkers and innovative designers."

La Colina teacher Amy Woods will use the Project Upgrade award to expand their current Makerspace and coding elective, and Makerspace club by purchasing robots that students will build and program using modern programming concepts.

To learn more about QAD, visit https://www.qad.com or call 566-6000.

— Scott Matulis for QAD.