QAD Inc. Names Anton Chilton CEO And Board Member

By Scott Matulis for QAD | December 22, 2018 | 2:46 p.m.

Anton Chilton has been named CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Santa Barbara-based QAD Inc., a provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Chilton succeeds Karl Lopker, who passed away earlier this year.

Chilton, 51, most recently served as QAD's chief, global field operations, where he oversaw the company's sales, marketing and services activities.

He joined the company in 2004 as services director of QAD's Asia-Pacific region, and later served as the company's managing director of QAD Australia and New Zealand; senior vice president/strategic global accounts; and senior vice president/professional services.

"Anton has been a key contributor to QAD for almost 15 years, and we are excited that he will be leading the company through a period of continued growth as we work to expand our cloud strategy," said Peter van Cuylenburg, QAD's board chairman.

"QAD's cloud strategy has so far primarily focused on converting existing on-premise customers, but with the completion of our Channel Islands initiative we are ready to enter the second phase of our cloud strategy to address a much larger market opportunity,” van Cuylenburg said.

“Anton, who has been leading this planning effort, will continue to transform the company in his new role as CEO," he said.

"The market for cloud-based ERP services is large and quickly expanding, and I'm enthusiastic about QAD's ability to bring our robust, manufacturing-focused cloud platform to a larger set of customers around the world," said Chilton.

"I look forward to sharing additional details of our plans over the coming quarters," Chilton said.

Chilton has nearly 30 years of ERP and operations management experience. Before joining QAD, he served in various senior roles in global systems integration at Atos Origin and Cap Gemini. He began his career at British Steel designing software and infrastructure solutions.

Chilton received his education in the submarine service, British Royal Navy, and earned an executive MBA from INSEAD.

For more about QAD Inc., visit www.qad.com or call 805-566-6000.

— Scott Matulis for QAD.

 

