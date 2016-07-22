QAD Receives Cloud Company of the Year Stratus Award From Business Intelligence Group

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA, Nasdaq:QADB), a leading provider of enterprise business software and services for global manufacturing companies, has announced that it has been named the Cloud Company of the Year - Enterprise in the Stratus Awards for cloud computing conducted annually by the Business Intelligence Group.

The Stratus Awards identify and acknowledge distinguished companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

“We are honored to be named the Cloud Company of the Year in the Enterprise category of the Stratus Awards,” said QAD Chief Technology Officer Tony Winter. “We see cloud as a strategic choice for our customers. Our goal is to provide a cloud option that is highly available, dependable, flexible and secure. We try to make it easy for our customers to adopt cloud and to benefit from the latest product capabilities at a pace that matches their business goals.”

Before being named Cloud Company of the Year in 2016, QAD previously was named a finalist for Cloud Company of the Year in the 2015 Stratus Awards. QAD partner Dell Boomi received the 2015 Stratus Award for Cloud Company of the Year.

“Congratulations to the entire QAD team for helping accelerate adoption of the cloud and for working to make all of our lives a little richer,” said Russ Fordyce, managing director of the Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is dominating the technology industry, and we do not see any markers indicating that this trend will not continue.”

The QAD nomination for the Stratus Award in 2016 cited several key cloud innovations including the management layer of the QAD Cloud and the Channel Islands user experience initiative.

“We believe we are able to offer best-in-class cloud services no matter where a customer is located,” Winter said. “Our Channel Islands architecture provides a user experience that helps customers take advantage of cloud to improve business outcomes and competitiveness.”

QAD Cloud ERP, a full-featured ERP for global manufacturers, was first available in 2007. It is available in special editions for the automotive and life sciences industries. It includes capabilities for financials, manufacturing, supply chain, customer management, analytics, integration, mobile and business process management.

QAD also offers a variety of other solutions on the QAD Cloud, including demand and supply chain planning, transportation management, quality management, the QAD Supplier Portal, QAD Cloud EDI and others. QAD Cloud ERP scales to thousands of users, and support is provided globally 24-7-365.

— Scott Matulis represents QAD Inc.