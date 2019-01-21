Quadruple Bypass Survivor Feels Like a Superhero

Tara Wood thinks of herself as “Iron Woman,” but last year, she suffered an excruciating back pain that could leave her breathless.

When the pain moved to her chest, she stopped explaining it away and wound up having a quadruple bypass at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at age 58 in September.

Before that, she tried to avoid hospitals and doctors. Now, seven months after her surgery, she tells a true story of “brilliant” doctors, “angel” nurses and “one of the most beautiful hospitals in the world.”

She has a lengthy list of people to thank, from the technicians who drew her blood, to the physical therapist who felt like a long lost friend, to the cardiac rehab team that still challenges her at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, near her home in Solvang.

She even felt like the monitor in her hospital gown chest pocket — which reminded her of the “Iron Man” superhero story — was a source of strength.

Her first big adventure afterward was hosting family at Thanksgiving, and in January, she went sailing in San Diego. Then she went to back to ice skating, which she did competitively growing up.

She worried about falling, then saw herself once again as Iron Woman and said: “I will conquer this, too!”

“Since my heart has been rebuilt and I have been given the chance to take on new adventures, I am not going to waste it being afraid,” she said. “If I could survive and thrive after all of that, anything and everything is possible.”