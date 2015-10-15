Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Randy, Evi Quaid Released from Custody in Vermont, Santa Barbara DA Requests Governor’s Warrant

Several days before Evi and Randy Quaid were detained at a Vermont border crossing, Evi Quaid uploaded a rambling, profanity-laced YouTube video that includes denunciations of the U.S. and Canadian governments, the State Department and the “entirely corrupt County of Santa Barbara.”
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 15, 2015

Fugitives Randy and Evi Quaid were released from custody in Vermont on Thursday after allegedly trying to cross the border from Canada into the U.S., and Santa Barbara County’s District Attorney has filed for a governor’s warrant that would allow the couple to be extradited back to the South Coast.

The Quaids face local criminal charges stemming from their 2010 arrest for allegedly squatting at a vacant Mountain Drive home they once owned, and a protracted legal process has ensued.

When a person fails to appear in court, a bench warrant is issued by the judge, which extends to state lines, said prosecutor Lee Carter of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

If the person leaves the state, other states have agreed that they would still extradite that person for crimes committee in the original state.

“Vermont has done that,” Carter said, even though the state determined there wasn’t enough information to keep the Quaids in custody on felony charges. 

The couple can still move around in Vermont, but if they try to leave the state, they will be picked up on a still active warrant from Santa Barbara County.

The DA’s office has filed for a governor’s warrant, which could take 60 to 90 days, and would allow the pair to brought back to California from Vermont.

“Even as we seek the governor’s warrant, we remain hopeful that Randall Rudy Quaid and Evi Hellena Quaid will return to Santa Barbara to face the aforementioned charges,” a statement from the DA's office said Thursday.

“As always, they are to be presumed innocent unless or until they are proven guilty.”

As Noozhawk has previously reported, Randy Quaid, an actor known for roles in Independence Day and the Vacation series, and his wife were charged for felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing, and Evi Quaid was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The couple was released on bail but they failed to attend four subsequent Superior Court hearings and instead skipped town. The charge of felony failure to appear while out on bail was added afterward.

The Quaids later turned up in Vancouver, British Columbia, saying they were in fear for their lives from a shadowy group they call the “Hollywood Star Whackers.” The Quaids claimed asylum in Canada and reportedly have been living in Montreal since 2013. 

