Earthquake Measuring 3.3 Rattles Orcutt, Northern Santa Barbara County

An earthquake centered just southeast of Orcutt rattled parts of Northern Santa Barbara County on Sunday, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The temblor measured 3.3 on the Richter scale and struck at 10:04 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the shallow quake was less than a mile from the Sunny Hills Estates Mobile Home Park, the USGS said.

The shaking reportedly was felt as far away as Arroyo Grande.

