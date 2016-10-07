Earthquake Measuring 3.4 Rattles Northern Santa Barbara County

A small earthquake rattled parts of northern Santa Barbara County Friday night, but no damage was reported.
The temblor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, struck at 8:25 p.m., and was centered about 3 miles south of Los Alamos, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter was about 2 miles deep.
The shaking was felt in communities throughout the North County, and at least one small aftershock also was reported.
