Quake Off VAFB Measuring 4.2 Shakes Central Coast

A small earthquake centered in the ocean off Vandenberg Air Force Base rattled the Central Coast Friday evening.

The temblor, which measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 6:16 p.m, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was about 25 miles southwest of Vandenberg, the U.S.G.S said, and was about 10 miles below the ocean floor.

No damage or injuries were reported.

