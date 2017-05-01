Qualifying Local Businesses, Nonprofits May Apply for Disaster Loans

Santa Barbara County was recently included in two separate federal assistance programs stemming from severe winter storms that impacted the county Feb. 1-25.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations in the county that believe they were adversely impacted due to the February storms are encouraged to contact the SBA as soon as possible to check their eligibility status. Following is criteria and contact information.

The first assistance program applies specifically to private, nonprofit organizations that provide essential services of a governmental nature.

Private, nonprofits that fit the criteria are eligible to apply for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Application deadline for any physical property damage is May 31. Application deadline for economic injury is Jan. 2, 2018. Eligible applicants can apply by contacting the SBA toll free, 800-659-2955, online at www.sba.gov/disaster, or e-mail [email protected]

Hearing-impaired individuals may call toll free, 800-877-8339, for assistance.

The second program applies specifically to small, non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size. Applicants that meet the criteria may apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Application deadline is Jan. 19, 2018. Eligible businesses can apply by contacting the SBA toll free, 800-659-2955, online at www.sba.gov/disaster, or e-mail [email protected] Hearing-impaired individuals may call toll free, 800-877-8339.



The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will continue to provide updates regarding any additional assistance programs that may become available to the county as a result of the storms. For information about County OEM, visit www.countyofsb.org/ceo/oem/.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.