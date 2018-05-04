Quarry in Camarillo Accepting Rocks, Dirt From Debris Flow

Ventura County officials have authorized use of a rock quarry in Camarillo to accept and sort debris cleared from Montecito private properties affected by the Jan. 9 debris flow.

The Pacific Rock Quarry, 1000 Howard Road, can accept clean dirt and rocks, as well as mixed dirt and rocks (some branches are okay). The tipping fee for use of the site is $85-$250 per load. Customers may call in advance for pricing.

The Pacific Rock Quarry is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and by appointment. Customers using the quarry must complete a Debris Delivery Form and present to the quarry upon arrival, prior to dumping. Pacific Rock Quarry can be reached by calling 732-4382 or 389-0250.

The Debris Delivery Form form as well as Mud Debris Clean-Up Guidelines can be located on the Ventura Public Works website.

For updates on the Emergency Alert System, visit www.CountyofSB.org, follow @countyofsb on Twitter and Facebook, or call 211 from 805 area code or 800-400-1572 outside 805.

— Santa Barbara County Joint Information Center.