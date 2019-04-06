Quartet Introduced at Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Contest Kickoff

Dinner marks start of fundraising campaigns as Nerissa Arellano, Alejandra Ramos, Emily Sabedra and Brianna Thompson vie for crown at 76th annual Elks Rodeo

More than 400 people attended the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff Dinner on Saturday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Kate Compton, the 2018 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen, and 2019 contestant Brianna Thompson show off a rodeo-themed cake. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The 2019 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Contest candidates and their sponsors are, from left, Emily Sabedra, sponsored by Northern Santa Barbara County United Way; Brianna Thompson, Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club; Nerissa Arellano, VTC Enterprises; and Alejandra Ramos, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Flanking Elks Rec president Peter Sterling, are, from left, 2019 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidates Emily Sabedra, Brianna Thompson, Nerissa Arellano and Alejandra Ramos. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Peter Sterling’s involvement in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo spans months before the event, but Saturday night saw his anticipation spike significantly.

“This is a big event, a lot of excitement that starts the whole thing off,” he said of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff Dinner and Auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

More than 400 people attended the dinner, which included Mayor Alice Patino presenting a proclamation supporting the rodeo activities.

The 76th annual Elks Rodeo runs May 30 through June 2 at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, with the parade traveling down Broadway on June 1.

This year’s rodeo queen candidates introduced Saturday were Nerissa Arellano, representing VTC Enterprises; Alejandra Ramos, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; Emily Sabedra, for Northern Santa Barbara County United Way; and Brianna Thompson, representing Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club.

They will compete to succeed 2018 Rodeo Queen Kate Compton, who also was sponsored by VTC Enterprises.

Sterling, who became Elks Rec president last year, decided to keep the role of queen contest chairman despite gaining the additional duties.

“The queen contest is what’s dear to my heart and it’s my passion,” he said. “The biggest thing I look forward to tonight, I just really enjoy meeting these young ladies and seeing what quality people they are. They work very hard and are very dedicated.

“It just seems like each year the organizations have managed to select some top quality people to represent their organizations.”

Sterling said his role includes serving as part coach and part counselor for the intense eight-week fundraising campaign.

Through the years, queen contestants have raised more than $12 million for youth sports and recreation programs in the community.

The 2019 rodeo queen will be crowned May 31, the second day of rodeo weekend.

Arellleno, a senior at Righetti High School, is the daughter of Brenda and Jose Arellano.

She has participated in both 4-H and FFA, showing animals, mostly pigs, for seven years.

Arellano helped with VTC’s previous rodeo queen campaigns and said she had dreamed for five years of having the opportunity to be a candidate.

She plans to attend Allan Hancock College and transfer to a four-year university to study English and liberal studies with the goal of becoming an English teacher.

Ramos is a senior at Orcutt Academy High School, where she serves as ASB vice president and is active in various clubs in and out of school.

The daughter of Amelia and Luis Ramos has mentored eighth-grade students and participates in activities with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Guadalupe.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to major in business administration.

Her sponsor, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, has been a long-time participant in the Elks Rodeo Queen competition.

Sabedra, the daughter of Kim and John Sabedra, is a sophomore at St. Joseph High School, where she is a cheerleader and a member of the swim team.

She has belonged to Los Amigos 4-H Club for nine years, volunteers for Special Olympics and served meals at a homeless shelter.

She recalled attending Mini Rodeo as a third-grader and wanting to become an Elks Rodeo Queen contestant.

After high school, she wants to attend college with a goal of entering the medical field.

Thompson, a Nipomo High School senior and the daughter of Angela and Danny Thompson, has been active in riding horses and showing animals at the Santa Barbara County Fair. She also has been a member of the Nipomo FFA and previously played water polo for two years.

After high school, she wants to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a goal of becoming a flight nurse.

This isn’t her first involvement in the rodeo as she previously participated as a sponsor flag carrier.

To Sterling, the queen contest plays a vital role in addition to raising money for the community.

“Our rodeo needs the queen contest to be successful,” he said. “And it’s a very important part of our whole rodeo experience. It’s the gel that brings the community together.”

