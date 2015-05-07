Tribute Bands Queen Nation, Space Oddity to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Talented tribute bands Queen Nation and Space Oddity will honor two iconic rockers — Freddie Mercury and David Bowie — during an electrifying performance at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

Tickets for the show are $20.

Queen Nation captures the essence of Mercury, who took showmanship by a rock ‘n’ roll front man to a whole new level as Queen laid the foundation for the future of arena rock. And Space Oddity, David Brighton’s tribute to Bowie, showcases the many personas of the superstar — from stadium-sized pop phenomenon to space-age rock ‘n’ roll alien Ziggy Stardust.

Queen Nation’s reproduction of the iconic band’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen.

Since the group formed in 2004, Queen Nation has entertained audiences with their uncanny renderings of “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more.

Space Oddity has been touted as a brilliant recreation of a rock ‘n’ roll phenomenon, capturing the many faces of Bowie. Flamboyant costumes, elaborate staging and impeccable vocal stylings guide the audience through Bowie’s legendary career.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see tributes to these iconic performers in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.