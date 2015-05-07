Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Tribute Bands Queen Nation, Space Oddity to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Queen Nation’s reproduction of the iconic band strives to preserve the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen.
Queen Nation’s reproduction of the iconic band strives to preserve the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. (Courtesy photo)
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | May 7, 2015 | 12:36 p.m.

Space Oddity
David Brighton’s Space Oddity pays tribute to David Bowie.

Talented tribute bands Queen Nation and Space Oddity will honor two iconic rockers — Freddie Mercury and David Bowie — during an electrifying performance at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

Tickets for the show are $20.

Queen Nation captures the essence of Mercury, who took showmanship by a rock ‘n’ roll front man to a whole new level as Queen laid the foundation for the future of arena rock. And Space Oddity, David Brighton’s tribute to Bowie, showcases the many personas of the superstar — from stadium-sized pop phenomenon to space-age rock ‘n’ roll alien Ziggy Stardust.

Queen Nation’s reproduction of the iconic band’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen.

Since the group formed in 2004, Queen Nation has entertained audiences with their uncanny renderings of “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more.

Space Oddity has been touted as a brilliant recreation of a rock ‘n’ roll phenomenon, capturing the many faces of Bowie. Flamboyant costumes, elaborate staging and impeccable vocal stylings guide the audience through Bowie’s legendary career.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see tributes to these iconic performers in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 