Queen Nation Tribute Band Rocks the Stage at Chumash Casino

For all you die-hard Queen fans, if you wanted to know what it might have been like to go to a Queen concert, you could have had your chance this last Thursday night at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The Queen Nation tribute band's impersonators — Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboard as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Peter Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon — have an uncanny way with details that have you feeling that you really were experiencing the original rock band Queen from the 1970s and '80s.

Queen Nation pulled off a great show at the Chumash Casino, with the audience standing and singing along with the band to most of Queen's hits, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions" and many many more.

What a great night of fun!

— Gary Lambert is a free-lance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.