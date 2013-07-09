Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Queen Nation Tribute Band to Rock the Chumash Casino Resort

By | July 9, 2013 | 1:57 p.m.

Queen Nation, a tribute band that pays homage to the iconic British rock band, will re-create the Queen concert experience at Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Tickets for the show are $20.

Queen, a powerful rock band that was formed in London in 1970, performed in front of packed stadiums and arenas around the globe for two decades.

Lead singer Freddie Mercury took showmanship by a rock ‘n’ roll front man to a whole new level as Queen laid the foundation for the future of arena rock. The band embarked on its final tour with Mercury in 1986, and the front man later died in 1991.

The legendary group is the inspiration for Queen Nation, a tribute band that formed in 2004. Queen Nation consists of Joe Retta or Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.

Queen Nation’s live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see Queen Nation perform Freddie Mercury and company’s greatest hits in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 