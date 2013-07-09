Queen Nation Tribute Band to Rock the Chumash Casino Resort

Queen Nation, a tribute band that pays homage to the iconic British rock band, will re-create the Queen concert experience at Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Tickets for the show are $20.

Queen, a powerful rock band that was formed in London in 1970, performed in front of packed stadiums and arenas around the globe for two decades.

Lead singer Freddie Mercury took showmanship by a rock ‘n’ roll front man to a whole new level as Queen laid the foundation for the future of arena rock. The band embarked on its final tour with Mercury in 1986, and the front man later died in 1991.

The legendary group is the inspiration for Queen Nation, a tribute band that formed in 2004. Queen Nation consists of Joe Retta or Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.

Queen Nation’s live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and many more.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see Queen Nation perform Freddie Mercury and company’s greatest hits in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.