Queen of Arts Show Highlights Work of 30 Local Artists

Showcasing the work of some 30 local artists and artisans, the Queen of Arts Artisan Show and Sale, a long-time Santa Ynez Valley tradition, will take place Nov. 2-3 at Solvang’s Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.
Event hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Queen of Arts features fine art original paintings, ceramics, handmade jewelry, hand-painted scarves, fine art photography, handmade objects d’art, whimsical figurines, dolls, woodwork, hand turned bowls, leatherwork, and artisan food products.
Among the featured artists are: Diana Paul, Syd McCutcheon, Petti Pfau, Deborah Simpson, Susie Dunbar, Carol Kemp, Ute Wilson, Mary Standley, Jessica Conti, Gabriel Bustamonte, Barbara Remick, Janet Loubet, Luis Loubet.
Also, Keenan Stevenson, Kristen Bates, Emily Abello, Daniel Taylor, Marianne Huntley, Teresa Laursen, Sukey Huges, Georgeann Alex, Donna Anderegg, Cari Summer, Irinia Malkmus, Monika Miehle and Carol Posen.
Queen of Arts was started 28 years ago as 10 artists created a venue for their work. As the event grew, a larger site was needed and the show was moved to the Elverhoj Museum.
Information and contact: [email protected]
— Petti Pfau for Queen of Arts Artisan Show.