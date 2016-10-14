Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Quick Draw Artists Short on Time, Long on Talent

Weekend of art, music, wine and food coming to Santa Ynez Valley

By Holly Cline for the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association | October 14, 2016 | 9:20 a.m.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic Quick Draw event, where more than 20 artists complete an original work of art within 60 minutes, the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association is collaborating with other organizations, businesses and wineries to offer a full Arts Festival weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley, Nov. 4 through 6.

Visitors will enjoy a variety of opportunities to discover the arts in the Valley. They can begin the weekend by picking up free Arts Festival wristbands at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature at 1511 Mission Dr., and the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way, both in Solvang, while supplies last.

The wristbands are good for discounts or specials at participating locations, and printed guide. Visitors can plan ahead by visiting www.santaynezvalleyarts.org and reading about the activities in the Arts Festival eZine.

Vel Miller is one of the Quick Draw artists. (Terry Straehley / Photographers for NonProfits)

Highlights include a free, Friday-evening reception at the Elverhøj Museum; the keystone 30th Quick Draw event on Saturday morning at Flag is Up Farms on Hwy. 246 between Buellton and Solvang; and, on Sunday afternoon, a free closing artists’ panel and reception at the Wildling Museum.

Friday also offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy “Bel Canto by Candlelight” an evening of opera at the Sunstone Winery. Or, they can participate in an art class taught by Bettina Norton at the Alma Rosa tasting room in Buellton.

For outdoor enthusiasts, NatureTrack is offering an “Art” of Figueroa Mountain Geology outing on Saturday morning, followed by afternoon wine-tasting at Buttonwood Farm Winery and a visit to the studio of artist Seyburn Zorthian.

Visitors can enjoy Sunday brunch provided by Country Garden Catering, before setting out to explore the self-guided art crawl in Buellton, and then head in to Lompoc for a guided tour of some of the town’s murals.

A printed guide offers information on additional activities such as live music, art exhibits, wine-tasting and more,. Be sure to check the website to take advantage of hotels offering discounts on your stay.

This year's Quick Draw artists are: Vicki Andersen, Chris Chapman, Ken Christensen, Camille Dellar, Jim Farnum, Kevin Gleason, Mark Greenaway, John Iwerks, Gary Johnson, Jay Johnson, Renee Kelleher, George Lockwood, Joe Milazzo, Vel Miller, Donna Moser, sculptor Richard Myer, Karina Puente, Luis Ramirez, sculptor Pat Roberts, Arturo Tello, and Jerry Vande Berg.

Information about each artist and examples of their work can be found on the website: www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.

The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association, a (501)(c)(3) non-profit,  benefits the community through programs which include support for area arts students, free educational lectures for the community, affordable member shows and sales, and collaborations through a variety of outreach efforts to promote the arts and culture within the Santa Ynez Valley.

For more information, go to www.santaynezvalleyarts.org or email [email protected]

— Holly Cline for the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association.

 
