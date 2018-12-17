Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

Quick Goal, Strong Second Half Lead Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos, 3-0

JC Torres shot on goal Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Juan Carlos Torres fires a shot at Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Evan Steinberger. Torres scored two goals in the Dons’ 3-0 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 17, 2018 | 9:15 p.m.

When Santa Barbara High's Juan Carlos Torres fires a shot near the goal, the ball is usually being fished out of the back of the net by the opposing goalkeeper.

Dos Pueblos was retrieving the ball moments into Monday's Channel League boys soccer match.

Torres buried a second goal early in the second half on a blistering free kick, and Santa Barbara shut down the Chargers' attack and posted a 3-0 victory at San Marcos.

Pedro Guillen tallied the third goal late in the second half off passes from Luisangel Jeronimo and Riley Svensson, as the Dons won their second league outing.

The first goal was created off a DP turnover in the midfield. Brandon Garcia crossed the ball to a wide-open Torres and he buried it for a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match.

"They came ready to go right out of the box," DP coach Matt York said of the Dons. "Credit to them of seizing an early opportunity. Their guys are like sharks with blood in the water, they went straight to goal -- hard shot on frame, really well placed. He could have easily blown it and shot it wide but he didn't. That really set a tone for them."

It also woke up the Chargers, who got going behind the play of Aldo Becerril and Mori Chiba and went hard at the Santa Barbara goal. Bubba Gutierrez and Sebastian Rodriguez were set up for clean shots on frame but they were gobbled up by goalkeeper Connor Lambe. Chiba ripped a shot over the cross bar from the top of the penalty area and Hayden Carlson blasted a shot from close range at the near post that Lambe came out and blocked

"Obviously, it's nice to get a goal in the first 30 seconds of the game," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. "I think that helps a lot in the extent of being up 1-0, but I don't think we had the intensity in the first half.

"I loved our second half.  In the first half, I don't think we really matched DP's intensity. I thought we did a lot of chasing and defending — good thing we defended well."

And, receive solid goalkeeping from Lambe.

"Connor has been huge," Heil raved. "He's got some big shoes to fill with Ben (Roach, the CIF Division 1 Player of the Year) graduating. He's done a tremendous job for us, and he's only a junior."

York said his team settled down after it "absorbed that first punch and shock" and credited Lucas Eilbacher and Mark Sotelo for their leadership.

"I thought we leaned on them in that moment of crisis to be able to have calm heads," he said.

The Dons took control of the match in the second half and went up 2-0 after being awarded a free kick for a DP hand ball outside the 18-yard box. Torres smashed the set piece into the upper left corner.

Luisangel Jeronimo Click to view larger
Luisangel Jeronimo of Santa Barbara dribbles up field while being defended by Nathan Lang of Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

"Their No. 11 can sure rip ’em," said York of Torres' free kick.

"I thought we changed the game in the second half," Heil said of his team's improved play. "We did a lot more dictating and I thought our intensity was a lot more purposeful, getting into their passing lanes, being more disruptive than in the first half."

Santa Barbara contained the attacks of Becerril and Chiba in the second half.

"I think we let them play too much in the first half. We were too passive," Heil said. "That was the thing we talked about at halftime the most. We talked about how do we become more disruptive, how do we get a little more intensity instead of waiting for them to knock it.  We dictated in the second half and I really liked it. I thought we had a lot more fun playing soccer than chasing in the second half."

Dos Pueblos came close to getting back in the match in the 50th minute on a nice combination of passes. Becerril fed Robert Montalvo on the right flank and he crossed the ball to Chiba at the top of the 6-yard box. Chiba went up and nodded a header off the ground in front of Lambe. The Santa Barbara goalkeeper, however, pounced on the ball and kept it out of the net.

Santa Barbara got another 18-yard free kick opportunity after DP was again called for a hand ball outside the box in the 76th minute. Jorge Ochoa blasted his shot off the underside of the cross ball and the ball stayed out.

The Dons eventually scored their third goal on a sequence of Jeronimo to Svensson and Svensson to Guillen for the finish. 

Santa Barbara is now 2-0 in Channel League and 4-3 overall. Dos Pueblos is 0-1 and 6-5-1.

