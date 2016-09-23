Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Quick Hat Trick by Josefine Von Der Burg Powers SBCC Women

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 23, 2016 | 5:44 p.m.

After being frustrated by near-misses for 58 minutes on Friday afternoon, SBCC erupted for five goals in a 19-minute span to beat West Hills-Lemoore 5-0 in a women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

Josefine Von Der Burg, a sophomore forward from Sweden, came off the bench to register her first collegiate hat trick and she did it in just 17 minutes.

The Vaqueros (4-2) outshot the Eagles (0-5) by a 17-0 count with 12 shots on-goal in the first half but the teams were tied 0-0 at intermission.

Isabelle Wuethrich broke the ice in the 59th minute, taking a deflected corner kick from Chloe Montano and scoring from close range. Less than two minutes later, Von Der Burg pounded one in from the top of the box on an assist from Katherine Sheehy.

In the 68th minute, Von Der Burg and Sheehy combined on another score to make it 3-0. Sheehy, who had a goal and three assists, got into the scoring column at the 76:24 mark by converting a pass from Montano.

Twenty-six seconds later, Sheehy made a clever back-heel pass to Von Der Burg, who booted it in from 14 yards for the hat trick.

SBCC outshot the visitors 35-0 with 21 shots on goal.

