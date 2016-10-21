Quickbook Offers Training for Nonprofits

Quickbooks® Made Easy is hosting a training seminar in Santa Barbara in Partnership with Accountability Plus, Inc. on Nov. 17 at the Santa Barbara Central Library Faulkner Gallery.

These training lessons are designed for nonprofit users of QuickBooks® who have not had much training with the software. The material will cover the basics of setting up and entering transactions specifically for nonprofits, an overview of the software updates included in the QuickBooks® 2016 & 2015 editions, as well as advanced topics.

Full-day tickets include breakfast and lunch. Attendees can earn up to 8 hours of CPE credit.

VIP tickets are $469 regular price and include one full-day ticket, The Essentials, and Beyond the Essentials DVD, and Manual training, plus one year of technical support. Regular tickets are $169 ($99 for additional attendees) for Part 1 and Part 2 (morning and afternoon sessions). Tickets are also available for Part 1 only for $109, and for Part 2 only for $99.

Tickets are available through Quickbooks Made Easy™ website. For more information, visit: https://quickbooksmadeeasy.com/seminar/santa-barbara-ca-2016 or call 888-726-2333.



QuickBooks® Made Easy™ is designed to teach the user how to set up and enter transactions common for their industry.

— David Webb for QuickBooksMadeEasy.com.