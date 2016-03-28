Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Posted on March 28, 2016 | 8:42 a.m.

Quincy Patrick Morris, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1987-2016

Source: Morris Family

Quincy Morris was a passionate and talented skateboarder from an early age, and made art and jewelry from recycled skateboards. (Morris family photo)
Quincy Patrick Morris was born on August 5, 1987, in Santa Barbara, California. He was the only child of Lynn Morris and Georgia Vining.

He was a graduate of Crane Country Day School in Montecito and of Santa Barbara High School. He attended the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

He was a passionate and talented skateboarder, starting at age 3. He went on to make art and jewelry from recycled skateboards through Maple XO in Portland, Oregon. He also loved bicycling and rode fixed-gear bikes.

Quincy was an avid reader. Two of his favorite authors were David Sedaris and John Steinbeck. He recently had a friend make a rendering of the Steinbeck novel, Travels with Charley, and then had a tattoo of it. Quincy also was known for his love of animals.

His keen analytical mind shined like a bright light, occasionally eclipsed by his brilliant sense of humor. He was a constant source of positive energy and a handsome ladies man, but loyal to each in turn.

Quincy passed on March 20, 2016, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 28.  

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2016, in Godric Grove at the top of Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara. Click here for a map of the park.

 

