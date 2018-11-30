Quire of Voyces Heralds its Mysteries of Christmas Concert

The community is invited to join the Quire of Voyces for its Mysteries of Christmas concert, (and 25th anniversary) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St. on the Garden Street Academy campus.

Along with transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella works from the Renaissance eras the audience will hear beautiful contemporary and modern pieces designed to lift spirits during the holiday season.

For tickets call 805-965-5935, Garvin Theater Box Office SBCC West Campus. Tickets also available at Chaucer’s Books in Loreto Plaza through noon Friday Dec. 14.

For more information on this or other Quire of Voyces concerts, performances and workshops visit quireofvoyces.org.

— Quire of Voyces.