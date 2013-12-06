Quire of Voyces Opens 20th Season with Christmas Concert, New CD

Quire of Voyces, Santa Barbara’s esteemed vocal ensemble, launches its 20th anniversary season with their popular Mysteries of Christmas Concert, displaying the group’s luminous blend of Renaissance and contemporary sacred music on seasonal themes, and the release of a new CD, Christmas with the Quire of Voyces, a gorgeous gift box of choral Christmas ornaments, crafted over four years from its ever-changing repertoire.

Mysteries of Christmas, a Santa Barbara holiday tradition, will be performed in the resonant acoustic and serene setting of St. Anthony’s Sanctuary at the Garden Street Academy. Lovely a cappella melodies ranging from 16th century composer William Byrd to a first-time performance of a new work by composer-in-residence Michael Eglin will make this concert a perfect way to embrace the peace and joy of the season.

Christmas with the Quire of Voyces is a shimmering collection of 16 songs gleaned from its repertoire of the past five years. The melodies range from early 20th century English beauties to plaintive Appalachian Christmas folksongs movingly rendered for our distinctive blend of voices by Eglin. Christmas with the Quire of Voyces is available at Chaucer’s bookstore and online at CDBaby.

Mysteries of Christmas performances will be Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. at the newly, more accessible St. Anthony’s Sanctuary on the Garden Street Academy campus located at 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. Tickets are available at the door or at SBCC’s Garvin Theater Box Office at 805.965.5935.

The Quire of Voyces is a nonprofit, volunteer professional ensemble that is associated with SBCC. Directed by Nathan Kreitzer, the Quire is dedicated to performing the finest of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance to the present for our Santa Barbara audiences. The Quire of Voyces has toured Europe on four occasions, and in 2010, its tour to Italy included a performance at high mass in St. Peters.

For further information, email David Hodges at [email protected].

— David Hodges represents the Quire of Voyces.