Quire of Voyces Presents ‘Mysteries of Christmas’ Concert

The Quire of Voyces wishes you and your loved ones a joyous Christmas and Holiday season by presenting their "Mysteries of Christmas" concert Dec. 19 and 20, 2015, at St. Anthony’s chapel at the Garden Street Academy.

The featured work of the concert is Vaughan Williams’s luminous Mass in G Minor for double chorus, which culminates in a stirring prayer for peace. It is a moving work that speaks to our shared hope for a more peaceful and loving world.

Accompanying Mass in G Minor are beautiful settings of traditional carols and poems that will gladden the heart and soothe the soul.

Concert times are Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Chapel at the Garden Street Academy is located at 2300 Garden Street in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. They available at the door and at the Garvin Theater Box Office, which can be reached at 805.965.5935.

— Quire of Voyces, an arm of the Santa Barbara City College Music Department, is committed to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella works from the Renaissance and modern eras.