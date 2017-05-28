Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Quire of Voyces to Sing at St. Mark’s in Valley

By Quire of Voyces | May 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to concert — Rejoice and Remember — performed by the Quire of Voyces a capella ensemble at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The Quire of Voyces is based in Santa Barbara under the artistic direction of Nathan Kreitzer.  
 
Doors open for the concert at 1:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Free-will donations are welcome at the door. After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and the director, and enjoy refreshments.

Founded in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras.

The Quire includes professional singers from throughout Southern California who volunteer their time and talent to create the ensemble's crystalline sound.

Beyond Santa Barbara, the Quire of Voyces performs internationally and most recently toured England and Wales last summer, with performances in London, the Bath Abbey, and the Bristol Cathedral, among other historic locations.

The culmination of that tour was a concert at the International Eisteddfod competition in Llangollen, Wales, where the Quire represented Santa Barbara and the nation as ambassadors.

All six of the Quire's CDs are available for purchase at Quire concerts as well as at local and online retailers. For more information, visit http://quireofvoyces.org.

For further information, contact Nichole Dechaine, St. Mark's vocal music director, 688-4454, or [email protected]

— Quire of Voyces.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 