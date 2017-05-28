Quire of Voyces to Sing at St. Mark’s in Valley

St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to concert — Rejoice and Remember — performed by the Quire of Voyces a capella ensemble at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The Quire of Voyces is based in Santa Barbara under the artistic direction of Nathan Kreitzer.



Doors open for the concert at 1:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Free-will donations are welcome at the door. After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and the director, and enjoy refreshments.

Founded in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras.

The Quire includes professional singers from throughout Southern California who volunteer their time and talent to create the ensemble's crystalline sound.

Beyond Santa Barbara, the Quire of Voyces performs internationally and most recently toured England and Wales last summer, with performances in London, the Bath Abbey, and the Bristol Cathedral, among other historic locations.

The culmination of that tour was a concert at the International Eisteddfod competition in Llangollen, Wales, where the Quire represented Santa Barbara and the nation as ambassadors.

All six of the Quire's CDs are available for purchase at Quire concerts as well as at local and online retailers. For more information, visit http://quireofvoyces.org.

For further information, contact Nichole Dechaine, St. Mark's vocal music director, 688-4454, or [email protected]

— Quire of Voyces.