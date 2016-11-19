Quire of Voyces to Perform Short Choral Music Program

The Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to perform a free short program of choral music 6:30–7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1130 State St.
The Quire of Voyces was founded in 1993 to rediscover the sacred a capella choral music of the Renaissance and the modern age.
The same evening, is Family 1st Thursday in the Family Resource Center 5:30–7:30 pm. Participants can draw a triple-tiered landscape with India ink on mid-tone watercolor paper and add highlights with wax crayons.
— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.