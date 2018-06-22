Quire of Voyces to Present Preview Concert Before Taking Off on U.K. Tour

The Quire of Voyces will perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2016, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.

The vocal group will preview the program the Quire is performing on its upcoming tour to the United Kingdom, where it will make an appearance at the 70th anniversary of the prestigious Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales in July 2016.

The public is invited to to be the first to hear the Quire’s new material.

Doors for the free concert will open at 1:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Free-will donations are welcome at the door.

After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and the director as well as to enjoy refreshments.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “We are thrilled to host Quire of Voyces for this special free concert enhanced by St. Mark’s highly regarded acoustics.”

The Quire of Voyces will have four performances en route to the Llangollen Eisteddfod:

​» July 1: joint concert with the Epiphany in St. Andrew church, Holborn

» July 4: concert in Bath Abbey

» July 5: concert in Bristol Cathedral

» July 7: concert in the Collegiate Church of St. Mary in Warwick

» July 9: competition performance in Mixed Choirs Llangollen



For the latest updates along the way, follow the Quire of Voyces on Facebook.

— Quire of Voyces, an arm of the Santa Barbara City College Music Department, is committed to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella works from the Renaissance and modern eras.