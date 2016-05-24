Quire of Voyces to Preview International Program at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a special free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2016. “Rejoice and Remember” will be performed by the Quire of Voyces, a renowned a cappella ensemble based in Santa Barbara under the artistic direction of Nathan Kreitzer.

According to Quire of Voyces administrator Patty Volner, “‘Rejoice and Remember’ is a bright sun shower of a cappella songs. Sparkling Renaissance motets glisten beside poignant threnodies of remembrance and stirring sacred songs of the American choral tradition.

“This concert will feature works by William Byrd, Ralph Vaughan Williams and more,” she said. “Plus, we will preview the program the Quire is performing on its upcoming tour to England and appearance at the 70th anniversary of the prestigious Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales in July 2016. Please join us and be among the first to hear it.”

This free concert will begin at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. Free-will donations are welcome at the door.

After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the choir members and the director as well as enjoy refreshments.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “we are thrilled to host Quire of Voyces for this special free concert enhanced by St. Mark’s highly regarded acoustics.”

Founded in 1993, the Quire of Voyces is a nonprofit organization affiliated with Santa Barbara City College whose mission is a commitment to presenting transcendent interpretations of sacred a cappella music from the Renaissance and modern eras.

The Quire comprises professional singers from throughout Southern California who volunteer their time, passion and talent to create the ensemble’s acclaimed “crystalline” sound.

Beyond Santa Barbara, the Quire of Voyces performs internationally and previously sang at High Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, concerts at Salisbury Cathedral, Canterbury Cathedral and Saint James Piccadilly in London as well as performances in Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Finland, Estonia and a special appearance at the Gotland Medieval Festival in Visby, Sweden.

The Quire also has a distinguished recording history with all six of its CDs available for purchase at Quire concerts as well local and online retailers. For more information, visit quireofvoyces.org.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos.

For further information, contact The Rev. Dr. Randall Day or Vocal Music Director Nichole Dechaine at 805.688.4454 or [email protected].

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.