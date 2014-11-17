Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

R.W. Ziegler Named to Board of Santa Barbara Family YMCA

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Mese Consulting | November 17, 2014 | 7:49 a.m.

Attorney and business consultant R.W. Ziegler has been named to the Santa Barbara Family YMCA Board of Directors.

Ziegler
R.W. Ziegler

“I was honored to be asked to be on the board of the YMCA, an institution with which I have been a member,” Ziegler said. “I admire the YMCA’s work in and contributions to the community and look forward to adding my contribution.”

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA — the largest branch of the Channel Islands YMCA — provides youth development, healthy living and social responsibility programs to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body. The YMCA is located at 36 Hitchcock Way and 701 Haley St. in Santa Barbara.

Ziegler is the chief operating officer of Mesa Consulting LLC. Mesa’s services include helping to develop vision, strategy, marketing and business plans; facilitating succession and transition; implementing change management; facilitating organizational development; planning and reviewing compensation systems; conducting technology audits; selecting software and hardware and vendor selection; and overseeing implementation and training.

As a management and business consultant, he has lectured to such groups as the American Bar Association, Accountants Computer Users Technical Exchange, The Young Presidents’ Organization, the Association of Legal Administrators and the National Computer Conference.

Ziegler attended Carnegie-Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in mathematics and receiving a bachelor of science degree. He went on to complete graduate work in economics, business and computer science at the University of Pittsburgh and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Duquesne University School of Law.

He has tried more than 1,000 non-jury and 25 jury cases and has been a member of the American Bar Association, the American Arbitration Association and the American Management Association, and has been admitted to the courts of Pennsylvania and California as well as the federal districts courts there, the U.S. Tax Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to his work with the YMCA, Ziegler volunteers with Surgical Eye Expeditions International and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Mesa Consulting.

