Rabbi Steve Cohen Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors

By Jennifer Zacharias for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | February 11, 2014 | 10:36 a.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce that Rabbi Steve Cohen has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Rabbi Steve Cohen
Rabbi Steve Cohen

Rabbi Cohen has served as the rabbi of Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara since 2004. Previously, he served as the rabbi and executive director of the Hillel Foundation at UC Santa Barbara for 19 years.

A native of Rochester, N.Y., Rabbi Cohen received his undergraduate degree in American history from Harvard University in 1979 and Rabbinic ordination from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 1985.

Now in his capacity as rabbi of the B’nai B’rith congregation, Cohen’s primary responsibilities include teaching a wide array of classes for adults and youth, guiding the development of the congregation’s worship program, providing pastoral counseling for congregants in need, helping families move through the great passages of life with love and meaning, and working closely with the volunteer leadership of the congregation to build a vibrant Jewish community.

Rabbi Cohen is involved with several other Santa Barbara organizations and institutions, including the Alliance for Living and Dying Well, the Greater Santa Barbara Clergy Association and Cottage Hospital Spiritual Care.

His passion for compassionate and charitable care is shared with his wife, Marian. Together, they have two children, Rachel and Ari.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the area’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.

It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

