Rabbit Apparel Jumps in to Aid Thomas Fire Victims

Like other residents of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, the crew at local running apparel manufacturer rabbit watched the Thomas Fire spread with a growing sense of dread.

At a company stocked full of runners, thoughts turned not only to the threat the fire posed to homes, but also to the beloved network of trails woven throughout the expansive Los Padres National Forest.

For the small company, which fulfills orders from its Santa Barbara office, shutting down was not an option, the company said.

With the fire looming and evacuation orders shifting daily, a skeleton crew donned masks and cranked up the Christmas tunes, packing up gifts destined for runners throughout the country.

When the mandatory evacuation zone was expanded to include the home of rabbit co-founder Monica DeVreese, which she shares with her husband and their two sons, the entrepreneur packed up her laptop and headed north.

Working remotely, DeVreese was able to collaborate with her co-founder Jill Deering, who is pregnant and had also been forced to leave town due to hazardous air-quality conditions.

Thanks to the heroic efforts of more than 8,000 firefighters and countless other personnel, the growth of the Thomas Fire was eventually arrested and the fire is now mostly contained, having earned the unfortunate distinction of being California’s largest wildfire.

With evacuation orders lifted and clear skies again gracing Santa Barbara, DeVreese and Deering turned their thoughts to how they might contribute to the recovery efforts.

DeVreese spied a moving image by local artist Madeline Reed online and in a matter of days the California Strong t-shirt from rabbit, featuring that artwork, was born.

Rabbit reports that 100 percent of profits from the sale of the shirts will go to the Thomas Fire Fund, which is a collaboration between the United Way and the Red Cross, organizations that have been key in supporting fire victims and recovery efforts.

“We know that every little bit helps, and we just wanted to do what we could to help the victims of this devastating tragedy,” Deering said.

“The past few weeks have felt like a horrible nightmare that we could not wake up from, and we are the lucky ones,” she said.

“We are heartbroken for those who lost everything, and we can’t fathom dealing with that reality, especially during the holidays. So, we just wanted to do something to help,” she said.

“We also want to send our biggest and most sincere thank you to the thousands of firefighters and first responders, who are the true heroes here,” Deering said.

— David Silverander for rabbit.