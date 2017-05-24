Rabobank, N.A. Supports Affordable Housing Initiatives

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has received a $10,000 general-operating grant from Rabobank, N.A., in support of the agency’s affordable housing initiatives.

“Rabobank is pleased to support the Housing Trust Fund’s commitment to expanding affordable rental and homeownership housing opportunities in Santa Barbara County,” said Paul Visueta of Rabobank, N.A., Commercial and Agribusiness Division.

The grant from Rabobank, N.A., will support operation of the Housing Trust Fund’s diverse affordable-housing initiatives.

It includes the $6.1 million Revolving Loan Fund, which provides loans to community housing sponsors for building affordable housing projects.

The funds also will benefit the Workforce Homebuyer Program, which provides low-cost and deferred-down-payment loans for low-to-middle income workers buying a home near their workplace.

For more about Rabobank, N.A., visit www.rabobankamerica.com.

For more on the Housing Trust Fund, visit http://www.sbhousingtrust.org.

— Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.