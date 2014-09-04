Rabobank Awards $2,500 Donation to Milpas Community Association

Rabobank on Wednesday awarded the Milpas Community Association a significant donation of $2,500.

The Milpas-area Rabobank is managed by Ernest Lopez.

“Rabobank was a founding member of the MCA, and we want to continue our support of this organization," Lopez said. "Rabobank is first and foremost a community bank. As a banking institution, we are over 100 years old, and our heritage involves investing in rural Dutch communities. So the ‘think globally, act locally’ philosophy continues right into the present moment, with Rabobank as a global entity investing right here in our local community.”

Rabobank has a goal in California of helping residents and businesses reach their financial objectives with a wide range of banking, lending, and community development solutions.

“Rabobank puts the power of our financial resources to work revitalizing the communities we serve and supporting their residents," Lopez said. "We invest in nonprofits that help their communities, and the MCA is such a nonprofit. We are proud to have helped found this organization, and are delighted to see the progress the MCA has made in our community’s appearance, safety, and cleanliness. It’s a fun community now!”

Rabobank has supported the MCA with a large donation annually since 2010. This year’s contribution continues the support of the organization’s efforts. The contributions will be used for the Taste of Milpas and the Milpas Holiday Parade.

MCA vice president Bea Molina received the check on behalf of the organization.

“We are honored that Rabobank wants to support us,” she said. “This donation is our top sponsorship so far for Taste of Milpas, on Oct. 4, which is a great event. You get to eat dinner in every restaurant on Santa Barbara’s Eat Street in one day! It also helps us put on the Milpas Holiday Parade Dec. 13, and this is our 62nd year putting that on for the community!”

Rabobank will put their armored car into the parade this year.

Lopez joined the MCA board recently, and is excited about the changes in the community. Growing up on the Eastside, he’s seen the neighborhood go through a decline, and now a revitalization. He wanted to join the board to be part of the work the organization is doing in the community, and Rabobank will be a star in one of the community’s upcoming holiday events.

"At the lighting of the holiday tree in the roundabout, which is the city’s first solar-powered public holiday display, we’re going to do a toy giveaway for the Eastside children this year," Molina said. "Ernie wants to do the giveaway right here, at Rabobank, where you can see the tree light up that night! So we’re pretty excited to have such an active community member, who actually is from right here on the Eastside, as an anchoring member of this team. And of course, we’re happy that Rabobank is such a strong member of our community, and our association.”

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Milpas Community Association.