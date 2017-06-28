Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Rabobank Donates $­289,000 to Charities in County

By Jacqueline Guzman for Rabobank | June 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rabobank N.A. contributed to 132 local charities in 2016, for a total of $289,754. The majority of recipients were nonprofits and community enrichment programs.

 

The funds supported a range of causes, from healthcare and food access to education and youth programs.

Among the organizations receiving grants and/or sponsorships were the William Sansum Diabetes Center, Guadalupe Kids Come First, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“Our commitment to community involvement allows us to connect with the people we serve,” said Jason Tupper, branch manager for the bank’s State Street location.

“Thanks to the many Santa Barbara County-based nonprofits who have partnered with us, we’ve been able to support the causes that matter most to our customers, employees and neighbors,” Tupper said.

Statewide, Rabobank team members volunteered 8,566 hours with 50 nonprofits and schools last year. In total, the bank gave nearly $3 million to support its communities throughout California.

Rabobank continues to serve residents through 14 branch locations throughout the county.

For more information, visit www.rabobankamerica.com.

— Jacqueline Guzman for Rabobank.

 
