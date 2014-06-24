Rabobank Bomb Threat Believed to Be Hoax

Employees evacuated the Rabobank at 2222 Bath St. Tuesday morning after a bomb threat that appears to be a hoax, according to police.

Santa Barbara police and fire personnel were responding to the scene as of 9:35 a.m. and staged in nearby areas.

Many units were cleared to leave the scene by 10:05 a.m., Lt. Paul McCaffrey said.

"They've gone in and checked things out and never found anything," he said. "The fire department is cleared, so I think this is looking more and more like a hoax."

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.