Rabobank Gives $7,500 to Santa Maria Valley YMCA

Rabobank, N.A. is supporting local youth development, healthy living and social responsibility with a $7,500 contribution to the Santa Maria Valley YMCA. The funds will provide financial assistance to families wishing to participate in the nonprofit’s enrichment programs.

Rabobank, and its predecessors, have contributed to this Y campaign for 31 consecutive years through fundraising, volunteerism and representation on the charity’s board of directors. It is the longest running Y sustaining campaign contributor.

“This is on ongoing opportunity to further strengthen our relationship and give back to the community we both serve,” said Dave Wright, Rabobank food and agribusiness relationship manager, and longtime board member.

“We truly appreciate all the work the Y does to improve the well-being of our neighbors and children,” he said.

The Y has been an integral hub for the local community for more than 37 years. Its friendly, safe and welcoming atmosphere makes it popular for families, said Y CEO Shannon Seifert.



“It is community partners like Rabobank who team up with us to truly impact the lives of our mutual neighbors,” Seifert said. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to our community and to our generous contributors, who are so often one and the same.”

— Shannon Seifert for Santa Maria Valley YMCA.