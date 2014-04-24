Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Rabobank Promotes Arthur Munoz to Senior Vice President

By Jacqueline Guzman for Rabobank N.A. | April 24, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

Arthur Munoz
Arthur Munoz

Arthur Munoz III has been promoted to senior vice president, senior relationship manager for Rabobank N.A.’s Middle Market Division.

He is responsible for providing commercial clients with financial services, including loans, cash management and wealth management products.

Munoz joined the bank in 2009 and has previously held commercial banking roles at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Bank of Santa Barbara.

Munoz is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and holds an MBA from Cornell University. He is also an RMA Certified Credit Analyst.

A 17-year Santa Barbara resident, he enjoys doing charitable work for his community. He is involved with the Santa Barbara School of Squash, Risk Management Association-Tri-Counties Chapter, the Cornell Alumni Club and others.

Outside of work, Munoz enjoys sports, travel and spending time with friends and family.

Rabobank N.A. is a premier California community bank known for personalized service and its wide range of banking, lending and wealth-management offerings for individual, business, and food and agribusiness clients.

Headquartered in Roseville and with more than $14 billion in assets, the bank’s 119 branches, multi-function ATMs, and innovative online and mobile banking services empower customers to bank when, where and how they want. Rabobank’s 1,700 employees take pride in helping to improve their communities personally and professionally.

Click here for more information.

— Jacqueline Guzman is a corporate communications officer for Rabobank N.A.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 