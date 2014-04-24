Rabobank Promotes Arthur Munoz to Senior Vice President

Arthur Munoz III has been promoted to senior vice president, senior relationship manager for Rabobank N.A.’s Middle Market Division.

He is responsible for providing commercial clients with financial services, including loans, cash management and wealth management products.

Munoz joined the bank in 2009 and has previously held commercial banking roles at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Bank of Santa Barbara.

Munoz is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and holds an MBA from Cornell University. He is also an RMA Certified Credit Analyst.

A 17-year Santa Barbara resident, he enjoys doing charitable work for his community. He is involved with the Santa Barbara School of Squash, Risk Management Association-Tri-Counties Chapter, the Cornell Alumni Club and others.

Outside of work, Munoz enjoys sports, travel and spending time with friends and family.

Rabobank N.A. is a premier California community bank known for personalized service and its wide range of banking, lending and wealth-management offerings for individual, business, and food and agribusiness clients.

Headquartered in Roseville and with more than $14 billion in assets, the bank’s 119 branches, multi-function ATMs, and innovative online and mobile banking services empower customers to bank when, where and how they want. Rabobank’s 1,700 employees take pride in helping to improve their communities personally and professionally.

— Jacqueline Guzman is a corporate communications officer for Rabobank N.A.