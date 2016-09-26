Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Rabobank Promotes Reynoso to Mortgage Loan Team Leader

By Lauren Weber | September 26, 2016 | 4:06 p.m.
Didi Reynoso Click to view larger
Didi Reynoso (Rabobank)

Didi Reynoso named mortgage loan representative team lead for Rabobank N.A.’s Santa Barbara County region
 
Rabobank N.A. has appointed Didi Reynoso as mortgage loan representative team lead, managing mortgage sales in the Santa Barbara County region.
 
Reynoso joined Rabobank as a mortgage loan representative and has more than 20 years of banking and financial services experience. In her new role, Reynoso originates mortgage loans in the Santa Maria area and manages regional sales within the county.
 
Active in her community, Reynoso has held board member positions with numerous nonprofits, including Santa Barbara Housing Trust Fund, Santa Barbara County Housing Finance Committee and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County.
 
Reynoso is a licensed California real estate broker.

