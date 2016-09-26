Rabobank Promotes Reynoso to Mortgage Loan Team Leader

Didi Reynoso named mortgage loan representative team lead for Rabobank N.A.’s Santa Barbara County region Rabobank N.A. has appointed Didi Reynoso as mortgage loan representative team lead, managing mortgage sales in the Santa Barbara County region. Reynoso joined Rabobank as a mortgage loan representative and has more than 20 years of banking and financial services experience. In her new role, Reynoso originates mortgage loans in the Santa Maria area and manages regional sales within the county. Active in her community, Reynoso has held board member positions with numerous nonprofits, including Santa Barbara Housing Trust Fund , Santa Barbara County Housing Finance Committee and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Santa Barbara County . Reynoso is a licensed California real estate broker.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >