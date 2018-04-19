J.D. Power Ranks Rabobank Highest in Customer Satisfaction in California for 4 Years Running

For the fourth straight year, Rabobank N.A. has ranked highest in customer satisfaction among retail banks in California, according to J.D. Power. The global marketing information services company’s 2014 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study reported that, over the prior year, Rabobank rose further apart from other banks examined in the state.

“Maintaining J.D. Power’s highest ranking for the fourth straight year reflects our continuous mission to improve and adapt to customers’ evolving needs,” said Anker Fanoe, Rabobank N.A.’s executive vice president and director of Retail and Business Banking. “We’re proud of our community-banking roots, and are committed to delivering new technologies and services that empower our customers to bank where and how they want.”

J.D. Power’s ninth annual customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry, with more than 80,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience.

Rabobank offers numerous products and services, including a comprehensive mobile banking app which lets customers deposit checks, pay bills, transfer funds, examine balances and recent transactions, and find ATM locations — directly from iPhones and Android-based phones. Statewide, full-service ATMs feature streamlined deposit features for cash and checks, easy-to-read screens, and simple and fast touch-screen navigation.

Rabobank N.A. is a premier California community bank known for personalized service and its wide range of banking, lending and wealth-management offerings for individual, business, and food and agribusiness clients. Headquartered in Roseville and with more than $14 billion in assets, the bank’s 119 branches, multi-function ATMs, and innovative online and mobile banking services empower customers to bank when, where and how they want. Rabobank’s more than 1,700 employees take pride in helping to improve their communities personally and professionally.

— Greg Jones is the corporate communications manager for Rabobank N.A.