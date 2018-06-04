Rabobank Replacing Debit Cards Impacted by Target Data Breach

Rabobank N.A. is taking the precautionary step of replacing debit cards believed to have been used by some of its customers at Target stores from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.

The California community bank’s move follows Target Corp.’s announcement that millions of payment cards were part of a data breach during this period.

As a convenience, impacted Rabobank customers may use their existing debit cards until new ones arrive, and limits on daily purchases and cash withdrawals are unchanged at this time.

“Security and peace of mind go hand in hand,” said John Ryan, CEO of Rabobank N.A. “This move assures our customers that account safety and uninterrupted service are top priorities for the bank.”

For additional safety, Rabobank cards are protected by Zero Liability, which pledges that customers will not be held responsible for fraudulent charges made with their cards.

Rabobank customers can routinely examine and safeguard their accounts in several ways:

» View accounts at RabobankAmerica.com for any suspicious or unusual activity.

» Use online banking to quickly and easily enroll in Account Alerts, which sends email or text notifications of account debits, credits and other transactions. Click here for more information.

» Visit Rabobank’s Security Tips webpage by clicking here to learn more about how to keep account information secure and, and how to avoid cyber, phone and other scams associated with “phishing” and other fraudulent practices.

With more than $14 billion in assets, Rabobank N.A. is a premier California community bank known for personalized service and a wide range of banking, lending and investment products for individual, business, and food and agribusiness clients. The bank’s 119 branches, and innovative online and mobile banking services empower customers to bank when, where and how they want. Rabobank’s 1,700 employees take pride in helping to improve their communities personally and professionally. Click here for more information.

— Greg Jones is the corporate communications manager for Rabobank N.A.