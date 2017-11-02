Rabobank Seeks Food Deposits to Fill Food Bank Coffers

Fighting local hunger, hundreds of Rabobank N.A. employees in the Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc have launched a two-week food drive to help replenish the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County’s inventory in time for the holiday season.

More than 200 employees from the bank’s area branches and operations center are inviting the community to help achieve the goal of collecting 1,000 pounds of food.

Today through Nov. 15, community members can donate nonperishable, nonexpired food items at local Rabobank branches. Collection times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. The bank has six drop-off locations:

East Main Street Branch, 519 E. Main St., Santa Maria.

North Broadway Branch, 720 N. Broadway, Santa Maria.

Orcutt-Oak Knolls Branch, 1110 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria.

South Broadway Branch, 1554 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

Guadalupe Branch, 905 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe.

Lompoc Branch, 838 North H St., Lompoc.

“Rabobank is committed to important initiatives including relief from hunger and poverty,” said Marlene Weeks, operations manager for Rabobank. “Through our efforts to support the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, we can make a difference locally.”

For more about Rabobank N.A., visit www.rabobankamerica.com.

— Greg Jones for Rabobank.