Rabobank Supports Toys for Tots, Deposits Letters to Santa

By Gregory Jones for Rabobank N.A. | November 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

For the third consecutive year, Rabobank, N.A. is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program by creating in-branch donation stations at participating locations. Rabobank is also introducing a Letters to Santa program.

In addition to paying the first-class postage for letter delivery to the North Pole, the bank is helping Santa’s elves send personalized responses back to children who drop off their letters at a nearby branch.

Through Dec. 14, customers and community members can donate new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots at drop boxes at all 14 Rabobank branches in Santa Barbara County:

5030 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria; 61 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 5956 Calle Real, Goleta; 905 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe; 828 North H St., Lompoc; 2222 Bath St., 3757 State St. and 914 Carpinteria St., Santa Barbara; 1110 E. Clark Ave., 1554 S. Broadway, 519 E. Main St. and 720 N. Broadway, Santa Maria; 3600 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; and 1571 Mission Drive, Solvang.

The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Parents and legal guardians can request to receive a toy on behalf of their child by using the Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy application at https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/Default.aspx, which will automatically direct them to their local Toys for Tots program for more information.
 
For the Letters to Santa, Rabobank will pay the first-class postage on all letters dropped off at a local branch on or before Friday, Dec. 7, and confirm that the letters are directly delivered to Santa’s workshop.

If parents or legal guardians put in a complete return address, including the young sender’s name, they can expect to receive a response — postmarked from the North Pole — in the week leading up to Christmas.

Letters without a return address, or dropped off after Dec. 7, are welcome though they likely won’t receive a response.

“By expanding our holiday program, we help ensure that every child in the communities we serve experiences some holiday magic,” said Julie Castle, president/CBO of Rabobank, N.A.

“Our employees are proud to give Team Santa a hand by supporting Toys for Tots’ generous mission and ensuring that kids’ carefully written letters arrive at Santa’s workshop on time,” she said.
 
For more about Rabobank, N.A., www.rabobankamerica.com.

— Gregory Jones for Rabobank N.A.

 

